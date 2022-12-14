Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch with 7-day battery life and HD AMOLED display falls to $120 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch for $119.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $30 of the all-time low seen only a handful of times before. Ready to be your daily fitness tracker, this smartwatch has 90 built-in sports modes and even features intelligent recognition for six of them. Alongside that, the GTS 2 will measure blood-oxygen saturation, sleep metrics, steps, and even 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The HD AMOLED display is perfect for viewing notifications or fitness stats and it measures 1.65-inches with a 341ppi pixel density. You also won’t have to charge every night either, as it can go for up to seven days on a single charge. Keep reading for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Need a new smartphone as well? Did you see the OnePlus 10 Pro that’s on sale for $550 right now? Delivering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find that it’s $250 off right now, making today’s discount particularly notable at a low price. Coming in factory unlocked, you’ll easily be able to use the OnePlus 10 Pro on just about any network.

Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch features:

The AMOLED screen offers a 341 PPI pixel density making the display clear and exquisite, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability. A broad range of watch face themes ensures that you’re always in style, and they have a custom Always-on Display, so you can see the interface you like anywhere, anytime. SpO2 is a major indicator of human health, so the Amazfit GTS 2 introduces a SpO2 measurement function. When you engage in intense mental or physical activity, you can test your SpO2 level the moment you start feeling unwell, for a better understanding of your physical condition. Integrating the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the Amazfit GTS 2 features precision 24-hour heart rate monitoring, covering heart rate zones, and providing warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

