Greenworks electric cordless snow throwers and shovels up to 58% off from $63 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 58% off electric Greenworks snow removal gear. One standout is the Greenworks 40V 16 inch Cordless Snow Thrower package at $194.97 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 35% or $105 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on this configuration via Amazon. Including both the charger and 5Ah battery you’ll need to run it, you’re looking at a completely tether-free snow removal solution to take the back-breaking manual labor out of cleaning your driveway and walkways this year and beyond. It features a 16-inch clearing path, 8-inch clearing depth, and a 20-foot throwing distance – the 180-degree rotating chute delivers “ultimate control over snow displacement” as well. The whole thing runs on a digital control brushless motor via the Greenworks 40V Li-Ion system that is also compatible with a range of the brand’s other outdoor electric tools. Head below for more holiday Greenworks deals.

While the model featured above likely sits in the sweet spot for most home users when it comes to completely cordless models without breaking the bank, there are several other options on sale in today’s Amazon Greenworks snow removal sale. Ranging from higher-end cordless variants to electric snow shovels that start from $62.50, there’s a number of different options on sale that will almost certainly suit your needs here. Browse through all of the deals on this landing page.

Today’s deals also join ongoing options from Snow Joe that also deliver snow throwers as well as both electric and the brand’s strain-reducing shovels. The options start from $33 shipped and you can find them neatly organized for you in our previous deal coverage.

Greenworks 40V 16 inch Cordless Snow Thrower features:

DESIGN: Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, quiet operation, and longer life quickly clear driveways, sidewalks, and patios with a 16″ clearing path, 8″ clearing depth, and 20′ throwing distance

VERSATILE: 180 degree rotating chute for ultimate control over snow displacement Easy fold system for storage or compact transportation

Convenience: Compatible with Greenworks 40V Li-Ion system for higher efficiency and longer run time with an assortment of tools to complete your yard work

Includes: One 40V 5Ah USB battery and charger. USB port in battery charges all portable electronic devices, including phones and tablets. USB Battery Portable Power Station (50000 mAh Power Bank)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!