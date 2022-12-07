Clear the driveway with Snow Joe’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower at $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Just before it really starts coming down in most places across the country, Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe SJ619 Electric Snow Thrower for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $199 and fetching nearly as much at Home Depot, this model more typically sells in the $160 range at Amazon where it is now at the 2022 low. The oil- and gas-free snow thrower is designed to take the back-breaking manual labor out of cleaning your drive and walkways this winter with a 14.5-Amp electric motor that can move up to 650-pounds of snow per minute. This is an 18-inch model that is said to be ideal for “quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways” alongside a 3W LED headlight for nighttime or early morning jobs. Head below for more details and additional Snow Joe deals. 

Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ619E that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 14.5-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 650 lbs. of snow per minute. Features a 3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing. Powered electrically, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ619E is effortless to start and maintain. No gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary.

