LEVOIT’s smart 300S Air Purifier back to Black Friday price at $105, more from $42

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is bringing back some of the LEVOIT Black Friday air purifier deals. One of the notable options here has the LEVOIT Smart Core 300S Air Purifier back down at $104.99 shipped. While we tend to see 15% and 20% price drops on the popular LEVOIT models throughout the year, you can now land this regularly $150 model at 30% off the going rate – the same price we tracked over the Black Friday festivities. The Smart Core 300S features H13 HEPA filtration that helps “combat dry throats, nightly congestion, allergies, and asthma by trapping 99.97% of airborne particles.” Alongside the companion app you can use to check air quality ratings and set schedules, this model also supports both Alexa and Google Assistant to make hands-free adjustments with your voice – this model can refresh the air in a 219-square foot room every 12 minutes. Then at night, you can use Sleep Mode to turn off display lights and reduce noise levels. Head below for more Amazon holiday LEVOIT deals.

The Amazon holiday LEVOIT deals don’t stop there though. Today’s sale also contains higher-end options with similar smart functionality that can cover larger spaces starting at $210 as well as the smaller bedroom LV-H126 option that has now dropped from $60 down to $42 shipped. While the latter of which is $2 above the Black Friday listing, you’re looking at the best price of the year otherwise. Everything on sale is waiting on this landing page until midnight.

Speaking of air quality, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the deal spotted this morning on the Eve Room sensor. Now packed with both Thread and Matter technology, the regularly $100 smart home gadget has now dropped down to just $52.50 shipped via a new Amazon coupon to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

LEVOIT Smart Core 300S features:

Wake Up Refreshed: Feeling sick after a night’s rest, The H13 True HEPA filtration system helps you combat dry throats, nightly congestion, allergies, and asthma by trapping 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size

Access Anywhere, Anytime: Simply ask Alexa or Google Assistant to control the air purifier when your hands are full. The free VeSync app also allows you to check your air quality and set schedules

Set It and Forget It: Let the air purifier work for you, even while you sleep. With Auto Mode, the Core 300S senses any change in PM2.5, and automatically adjusts fan speeds and the air quality indicator rings. Enjoy an undisturbed night and clean air

