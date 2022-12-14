Eve Room air quality sensor with Thread now supports Matter at $52.50 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Sensor with Thread for $52.46 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, this is delivering a new all-time low at 48% off. We last saw it on sale at 30% off on Thanksgiving Week, and now today’s offer pairing that coupon savings with a direct price cut to deliver the best discount we have ever seen. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support earlier in the week, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info.

Having just recently made our annual smart home gift guide, today’s price cut makes the Eve Room an even better buy. But if you’re shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the other best options out there. In my gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

This week also saw a pair of notable discounts go live on the HomeKit front thanks to Eve’s latest cameras starting from $120. These are on sale for some of the best prices yet and come joined by everything else in our smart home hub now that we’re halfway through the week.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!