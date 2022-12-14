Rare all-time low hits Native Union’s Italian leather AirPods Pro case at $30 (40% off)

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods Pro Leather Case for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This one also wasn’t apart of the brand’s wide-ranging Black Friday sale this year either. While specifically made for the original AirPods Pro, it will also work with the second-generation set just without the lanyard connector and speaker cutouts. You’re looking at a handmade, genuine Italian leather case that will “age beautifully over time with a unique patina.” The fully wireless and MagSafe charging-compatible case also comes with the hand stitched tab that connects the included metal clip as well. Head below for more details.

This off-brand leather AirPods Pro case from V-MORO is quite popular on Amazon and comes in at under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. It is made of “genuine leather”,” and includes a similar feature as the Native Union model above, albeit with a far less elegant design exemplified by the simple keyring clip – if you ask me anyway.

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on Caseology’s latest AirPods Pro 2 Vault case at $16 Prime shipped as well as even lower prices on the elago clear models. Now starting at under $10 Prime shipped, you can get more details on these options in our previous deal coverage where they are now sitting at the best prices yet.

Native Union AirPods Pro Leather Case features:

Full Access: Hassle-free access to AirPods Pro Gen 1, charging port & controls

Compatible with Airpods Pro 2: The case is fit with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2022). *Speaker and Lanyard loop are fully covered inside the case.

Timeless Carry: Fully-wrapped with mindfully sourced genuine Italian leather for a premium & classic look that’ll age beautifully over time with a unique patina

Handcrafted With Care: Add a truly one-of-a-kind style to your AirPods Pro.

