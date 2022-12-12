Caseology’s latest AirPods Pro 2 Vault case hits a new Amazon all-time low at $16

Justin Kahn -
AmazonCaseology
New low $16
Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault case

Caseology’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a new all-time low on its AirPods Pro 2 Vault Case at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this model is regularly $25 directly from Caseology where you can score 25% off right now, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked since they launch at $17 on Amazon just after the AirPods Pro 2 release in September. As you might know from our coverage at that time, the latest Vault case features certified military-grade protection in a wireless charging shell with a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector. The included carabiner clip sits alongside the ridged edge and textured body of the case to provide a “non-slip grip and enhanced protection.” Head below for more. 

If a basic silicone wrap will suffice for your needs, the BRG AirPods Pro 2 case currently has a $2 on-page coupon via Amazon, bringing its total down to $10 Prime shipped. You’ll receive the included carabiner and wireless charging-ready design here, just without some of the detail on the Vault option above. 

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on elago’s new Game Boy-style AirPods Pro 2 case featuring the Nintendo-inspired vintage design, lanyard cutout, and the brand’s soft liquid silicone treatment. Currently marked down the lowest price we have tracked since launch at $18 Prime shipped, you can get a closer look right here

The check out some of the other new AirPods Pro 2 accessories we have featured below:

Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault Case features:

  • Tough and textured for grip designed to keep your case firm for Airpods Pro 2
  • Durable body to provide drop protection with side pattern for non-slip grip and enhanced protection
  • Easy to carry anywhere with cutout for lanyard and an included carabiner
  • Certified with military grade protection and wireless charging compatible

