Get your bake on with new low on Ninja’s hybrid hand/immersion blender at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering the Ninja CI105 Foodi Power Mixer System for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% or $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on this model via Amazon. You’re looking at a 750-watt PowerBase that transforms from a high-speed hand blender to an in-pot immersion option with the included accessories. It features five mixing and two blending speeds alongside a 9-inch stainless steel immersion blending arm with a built-in pan guard so you can get it directly into a cooking vessel without causing any damage. Alongside a dishwasher-safe design for simple clean-ups, it also ships with dough hooks, EasyGlide beaters, and a 3-cup blending vessel. Head below for more details.

While not nearly as powerful as the Ninja model above, casual at-home bakers can save some cash with the Mueller Electric Hand Mixer. This 250W solution is now carrying a $5 on-page coupon via Amazon that drops the price down to just $25 Prime shipped. You also won’t get the hybrid immersion setup here, but at this price it might be worth consideration for some.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, this morning also saw the Bartesian premium Keurig-style cocktail maker drop down slightly below the Black Friday Amazon price. For today only, you can land one at $77 off the going rate, making for a unique holiday gift or a way to automate cocktail consumption over the holidays with a Keurig-style capsule system. You can get a closer look right here and then swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja CI105 Foodi Power Mixer System features:

VERSATILITY MEETS POWER: The 750-peak-watt PowerBase transforms to a high-speed hand mixer and powerful immersion blender.

VARIABLE SPEED CONTROL: The PowerBase detects the attachment, giving you complete control across 5 Mixing & 2 Blending speeds.

POWERFUL EASYGLIDE BEATERS: Designed with more surface area to incorporate air into the batter more quickly for light, fluffy baked goods.

9” STAINLESS STEEL IMMERSION BLENDING ARM: Comes with built-in pan guard allowing you to blend directly in deep pots or pans without scratching them.

