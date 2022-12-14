Bartesian premium Keurig-style cocktail maker undercuts Amazon Black Friday price at $293

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, you can now score the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $293.60 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. This is 21% off the regular $370 price tag, a few bucks under lowest price we tracked on Amazon over Black Friday and the second-best we have seen this year there. For those unfamiliar, you’re looking at the Keurig of cocktail machines – you load it up with four of your favorite liquors (tequila, gin, whiskey, vodka, or whatever else), pop in one of the capsule drink options, and wait for it to professionally pour your cocktail. No measuring or mess required, plus you’ll find more details about the capsules after the jump. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and then head down below for additional details.

With some of your savings above, it might be a good idea to grab some actual drink capsules for the Bartesian. The Bartesian Cocktail Mixer Capsules come in 6-packs starting from $15 on Amazon including everything from Cosmopolitan and Old Fashioned to Margaritas, Long Island Ice Tea, Rum Breeze, and even mixed packs so you can have a few different drinks on hand and at the ready. Browse through the options right here.

If you’re still on the hunt for some kitchen gadgets and cooking gifts, our home goods hub is the best place to look. Featured there, you’ll find a range of notable gear from top brands at the best prices around including everything from meat thermometers and the Vitamix holiday blender sale to Ninja cookers and some of the best prices of the year on AeroGarden indoor gardens that deliver free homegrown veggies all year round.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker features:

Create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of home — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds. Bartesian cocktail machine capsules were created by master mixologists and include the ingredients for favorites like margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more. Bartesian offers all the benefits of a fully-equipped bar, without the time and expense of stocking various juices, bitters, simple syrups and other ingredients. All you need to worry about is having your preferred whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!