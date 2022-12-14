Already affordable PNY and Crucial internal SSDs see new all-time lows with deals from $31

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drive for $87.99 shipped. First launched in late 2021 at $180, these days it regularly sells for $130 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is at least $42 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the 1TB of storage space this drive ships with, you’ll also find a PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe interface that can move data at up to 6600MB/s all wrapped up in a particularly affordable package considering the specs here. Joining the modern M.2 form-factor and 5-year warranty, this model has been engineered for “hardcore gamers, professionals, and creatives.” Head below for additional details, some price drops on larger capacity models, and more from $31.

Crucial and PNY internal SSD deals:

If it’s the external storage you’re after, check out the ongoing price drop we spotted this week on WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. Delivering notable 2,000MB/s speeds, built-in and customizable RGB lighting, and a rugged metal frame, we came away impressed in our hands-on review and you can now score one at the second-lowest price we have ever tracked. Get a closer look right here.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD features:

PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 630K/700K IOPS

Engineered for hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing, works well with PS5 and has Heatsink compatibility

Built on our own leading Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology

Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

5-year limited warranty or up to the max endurance rating of 600 TBW

