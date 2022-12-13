WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD drops to $115 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $114.99 shipped. This one launched back in May at $180 with impressive specs and started to slowly drop down in price starting in September. While we did see a brief deal over Black Friday at $110, if you missed out on that offer today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and the best deal otherwise. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac, it moves data faster that most of the big name brand portable SSDs out there in its price range at 2,000MB/s alongside a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and a rugged metal build with 2-meter drop protection. A notable option for games as much as it is for typical portable SSD use, you’ll also find a glowing rainbow of LEDs glimmering off any surface it rests on that can be fully customized via the Windows WD_BLACK Dashboard app. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

You could save a bit more with the 500GB model that comes in at $100 shipped on Amazon. But if you’re not looking for something gaming specific, our previous roundup of portable SSDs will deliver even lower pricing with comparable specs. You’ll find the usual popular models on sale from SanDisk and Samsung as well as some more economical choices from PNY starting from $55 shipped. Dive in right here.

Then check out this deal on QNAP’s Intel-powered 6-bay 2.5GbE NAS before you scope out some sweet flash drive stocking stuffers. There’s not very many folks out there that won’t get a least some use out of a good flash drive and, with the deals we are tracking right now, they are an affordable way to land some small tech gifts without spending a fortune.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).}

