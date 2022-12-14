Sperry’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns + free shipping: Boots, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
40% off + free shipping

The Sperry Winter Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns and boot doorbusters from $35. Prices are as marked. Plus, Sperry is offering two styles of select boots for $100 with code 2BOOTS at checkout. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Saltwater Nylon Duck Boots that are marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. You can choose from three color options and the quilted design was made to be highly durable throughout any weather. The sturdy rubber outsole also promotes traction and the shell is also waterproof. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and with over 120 positive reviews from Sperry customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

