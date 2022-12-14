Viking beard grooming gift kits, oils, and more now up to 53% off with deals from $7 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, the official Viking Revolution Amazon storefront is now offering up to 53% off a range of its beard growing kits, accessories, old school shaving sets, and more. You can land the Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit for $23.02 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 23% off, matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2022, and the best we can find. Making for a notable gift, this set includes a wooden boar’s hair beard brush, double sided pocket beard comb, sandalwood beard oil, sandalwood scent beard styling balm, and beard scissors, all packaged in a metal tin. Just be sure to head below for both larger shaving sets as well as oils, shaving soaps, and more.

If the kit above doesn’t work for you, the Viking Revolution sale is loaded with other options including beard balm, shaving brush sets, beard oil, wooden combs, brushes, and more. The deals start from under $7 Prime shipped and you’ll find all of the various options on sale organized on this landing page.

And while we are talking personal care deals, there are still loads of big-time price drops on Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Crest teeth whitening kits. Amazon has now brought back some of the best prices of the year here with up to 50% off the going rates, making now a great time to score something for yourself or as a gift before shipping times start to slip or the prices jump back up. You can get a closer look at the deals and our top picks in yesterday’s roundup.

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit features:

Perfect Holiday Gift For Men – Viking Revolution Beard Kit for men is what your man needs to look smoking hot this holiday! This ultimate beard care kit contains Wooden Boars Hair Beard Brush, Double Sided Pocket Beard Comb, Sandalwood Beard Oil, Sandalwood Scent Beard Styling Balm, and Beard Scissors in a cool metal tin.

Complete Grooming: Use the brush and comb for detangling your beard before giving it a trim with the scissors. Then moisturize and soften the hair with beard oil, before styling with the beard balm.

