Yeedi’s vac station robot vacuum/mop self-empties for 30 days at low of $350 ($150 off)

Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $349.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take care of 30 days of cleaning without you having to empty the dust bin, this robotic vacuum and mop is sure to be a household favorite over the holidays. It has the ability to both vacuum and mop at the same time for efficient cleaning of any mess that hits your floor. It’s equipped with a mapping system to know where’s it’s cleaned and what’s left to hit, and there’s also an ultrasonic carpet sensor which will disable the mop when not on hard floors. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant for schedules and voice commands. Learn more about what Yeedi has to offer in our hands-on coverage at 9to5Google before heading below for more.

Do you need a more budget-focused robotic vacuum for another area of the house? Or just overall? Well, you could instead pick up the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is available at Amazon for $100. You’ll lose out on the navigation technology of today’s lead deal as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you’ll need to use the included remote to change settings, start cleaning, and more.

Continuing on the home cleaning train, you’ll find LEVOIT’s smart 300S air purifier is on sale for $105 right now. That’s a return to its Black Friday pricing, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, there’s even more deals from $42, so be sure to check out our coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum/Mop features:

To save you from having to empty the dustbin frequently, the yeedi vac station suctions dirt from the dustbin into the dust bag. yeedi’s dust bag has a 2.5L capacity and a sealing construction that can keep up to 30 days’ worth of dirt, perfect for families with pets and kids. yeedi vac station with 3000pa high suction power and smart mopping system, the vacuum performs robust cleaning and mopping at the same time in a single run.leaving your floor impeccably clean with a single run. It is also equipped with ultrasonic carpet identification sensors and is knowledgeable about floor cleaning techniques. When a carpet is identified, it vacuums with maximum suction force, avoids mopping. For effective and rapid whole-floor cleaning, yeedi’s visual mapping technology and floor tracking sensor trace your space like a GPS.

