ASUS’ VivoBook 14 Laptop runs Windows 11 S mode at new all-time low of $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 14 i3/4GB/128GB Laptop for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 17% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop. The 11th Gen Intel i3 3.0GHz processor is paired with 4GB of RAM to run your typical office work or school program while running Windows 11 in S mode. There is also 128GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage here so you can have quick access to your files. The 14-inch 1080p NanoEdge display will deliver wide viewing angles with its IPS-level panel and anti-glare coating. You can even use Windows Hello to unlock the laptop thanks to the fingerprint sensor built-in here. Rounding out the feature set here is a single USB-C 3.2 port, a single USB-A 3.2, a single USB-A 2.0, an HDMI output, and a combo audio jack. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Are you going to need more storage than what’s provided in the VivoBook above? We’re also tracking Crucial’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD at its best price ever of $133. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen2 solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. A top pick among our best bang for your buck options that just dropped even lower, it also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices.

ASUS VivoBook 14 i3/4GB/128GB Laptop features:

Whether for work or play, ASUS Vivobook 14 F415 is an affordable laptop that delivers powerful performance and immersive visuals. The NanoEdge display on the 14 inch ASUS Vivobook 14 F415 boasts IPS-level wide 178-degree viewing angles and a matte anti-glare coating for a truly engaging experience, and it is fast and efficient thanks to its Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 11 Home in S mode. Weighing only 3.3lbs and featuring a built-in fingerprint sensor for fast and easy login, this lightweight laptop won’t slow you down.

