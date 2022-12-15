Crucial’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD just its best price ever at $133 shipped (Reg. $190+)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $132.99 shipped. This one launched at over $300 and has more recently carried a $190 regular price. While we have seen a number of price drops over the last couple months, including a stopover at the previous all-time low of $140, today’s deal is the best we have tracked on the Crucial X8 with 2TB of storage capacity. Holiday pricing on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme model continues at the $100 Amazon all-time low, but there aren’t very many 2TB portable SSDs as good as the X8 for just $32 more. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen2 solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. A top pick among our best bang for your buck options that just dropped even lower, it also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with less storage space, another solid option for your money is the PNY Pro Elite. Better yet, we are still tracking new Amazon lows on both the 500GB and 1TB variants starting from $55 alongside a few other options from Samsung and SanDisk in our previous roundup.

If it’s a gaming-specific model you’re after, one of the latest and greatest has to be the WD_BLACK 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. The regularly $180 portable SSD with customizable RGB lighting is now down at $115 and is still shipping in time for Christmas (at the time of writing). Get a closer look at the deal right here and swing by our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of the user experience.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

