Crucial’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD just its best price ever at $133 shipped (Reg. $190+)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCrucial
Reg. $190+ $133
Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $132.99 shipped. This one launched at over $300 and has more recently carried a $190 regular price. While we have seen a number of price drops over the last couple months, including a stopover at the previous all-time low of $140, today’s deal is the best we have tracked on the Crucial X8 with 2TB of storage capacity. Holiday pricing on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme model continues at the $100 Amazon all-time low, but there aren’t very many 2TB portable SSDs as good as the X8 for just $32 more. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen2 solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. A top pick among our best bang for your buck options that just dropped even lower, it also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices. Head below for more details. 

If you can make do with less storage space, another solid option for your money is the PNY Pro Elite. Better yet, we are still tracking new Amazon lows on both the 500GB and 1TB variants starting from $55 alongside a few other options from Samsung and SanDisk in our previous roundup

If it’s a gaming-specific model you’re after, one of the latest and greatest has to be the WD_BLACK 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SSD. The regularly $180 portable SSD with customizable RGB lighting is now down at $115 and is still shipping in time for Christmas (at the time of writing). Get a closer look at the deal right here and swing by our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of the user experience. 

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel outputs 1,000Wh pe...
Score up to 39% off Vantrue dual 4K dash cams ahead of ...
LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets inclu...
Save $810 on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Lase...
CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor p...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s fun and tidy office ...
Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit sets the m...
Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spi...
Load more...
Show More Comments