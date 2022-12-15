Cuisinart’s 8-in-1 wood pellet grill/smoker falls to new all-time low at $288 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart CPG-700 Wood Pellet Grill/Smoker for $288.30 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $375 over the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Perfect for upgrading your outdoor cooking setup heading into 2023, this grill is very versatile. With it, you can smoke, braise, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, bake, and char-grill, all with one unit. This comes from its wood-fired pellet design, which is fed by the 21-pound hopper. The temperature can range from 180 to 500 degrees and is digitally controlled as well. So, if you’re looking for an easy-to-use grilling experience, then this is a solid option for your outdoor cooking station. Keep reading for more.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $18 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Don’t forget to check out the DASH My Pint electric ice cream maker, which lets you create homemade holiday treats. While it might not arrive before Christmas, lets you make homemade frozen treats for just $15. That’s a match for its all-time low and saves 25% from its normal going rate at Amazon.

Cuisinart CPG-700 Wood Pellet Grill/Smoker features:

Make some mouthwatering meals with the Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker! This grill has 700 sq.in., 484 sq.in. main rack + 216 sq.in, of cooking space and an integrated sear zone, allowing for either direct or indirect grilling, offering 8-in-1 versatility cooking; Smoke, BBQ, Grill, Roast, Sear, Braise, Bake, and Char-Grill. With a wide temperature range from 180°F to 500°F, the digital control automatically adds pellets as needed to regulate the temperature.

