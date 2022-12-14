DASH’s My Pint electric ice cream maker lets you make homemade frozen treats for just $15

Patrick Campanale
Amazon is offering the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to let you make healthier, homemade ice cream right in your kitchen, you’ll find that it’s easy to choose to use sugar-free, organic, fresh fruit, or other natural sweeteners for frosty treats. The entire system weighs less than one pound and is easy to bring on road trips as well. Simply place the container in the freezer the night before and then the next day you’ll be ready to go with making your own ice cream. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this very vanilla ice cream mix so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. At just $5 on Amazon, this pack will easily make you a quart of vanilla ice cream and is perfect for getting started without knowing how to make your own recipes yet.

Are you more of a smoothie person instead of ice cream? Well, be sure to check out the Vitamix holiday sale that just went live. It delivers up to $100 in savings on professional-grade mixers that are perfect for home chefs too. Pricing starts at $125 as well, which is pretty affordable for a Vitamix, all things considered. Then, don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades this holiday season.

DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker features:

Make delicious, single-serving ice cream in a snap with the Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker. The My Pint Ice Cream Maker will make 1.6 cups of fresh, homemade ice cream, perfect for a snack or a night in. Just freeze the cooling bowl, add ingredients to the chamber and press on — your ice cream will be ready in under 30 minutes! The My Pint Ice Cream Maker easily disassembles for cleaning and storage, and includes a Mixing Spoon to enjoy right from the bowl or to stir add-ins like chocolate chips or fresh fruit. Works great with gluten-free and keto ice creams!

