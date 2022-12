ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats see winter discounts from $169 at Amazon

Cold winter weather is finally beginning to roll in across much of the country and to help keep your space comfortable over the next few months, Amazon is now discounting the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat to $229 shipped. As one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, this is down from the usual $250 going rate and coming within $10 of the Black Friday mention last month. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $169 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark the second-best discount to date. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

All of this week’s other best smart home deals are now up for the taking as the weekend quickly approaches. The most notable sale right now is marking down a collection of Philips Hue light bulbs, including everything from its flagship White and Color Ambiance offerings to filament styles and more starting at just $22.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

