Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit sets the mood this holiday season at all-time low of $50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light 6-piece Kit for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this $30 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, the Govee Glide Smart Wall Lights features 40+ preset scenes with the ability to make your own using the Govee Home app. These pieces simply click together and the six segments included in this set can be connected in any way. You will mount these light bars to your wall using velcro and adhesives so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory. Make sure to dive into our hands-on review to learn more about these lights.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with 32.8-feet of Govee’s Smart LED Light Strips for $21. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. We’re also tracking a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs seeing discounts with offers starting from $22. Our top pick here has to be the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb marked down to $55.50. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices and Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Smart App and Voice Control: Govee led christmas light adjust RGBIC WiFi Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth and WiFi control colors, brightness, and christmas decor scence effects on the Govee Home App. Please connect ALL the bars before plugging in the power.

64+ Scene Modes: Find the right lighting for christmas party and easily decorate your room, including a quiet evening at home or party. With 64+ dynamic scene modes to completely change your christmas vibe with a single tap on the Govee Home App for your Glide LED wall decor lights.

Adjustable Multi-Color Christmas Light: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee christmas LED Strip Light make glide display 24 colors at one time with DIY Mode, 16 million colors for endless customization options and flowing multi-color effects, enhance your indoor christmas decor.

