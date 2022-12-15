Jackery Solar Generator 1500 with four 100W solar panels falls to new low: $2,029 (Reg. $2,500)

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Solar Generator 1500 with Four 100W Solar panels for $2,029.30 shipped. Down from $2,500 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for this setup and our last mention for a similar kit was a 2-panel bundle for $2,000 back in July. This kit is perfect for powering your off-grid setup thanks to the expansive 1534Wh capacity and four 100W solar panels that are included. With all four panels in use, the entire battery can be recharged in just four hours from 0% to 80%. Ready to power anything you plug in basically, you’ll find a total of seven outlets here. There are three AC outputs with 1,800W continuous/3,600W peak output as well as dual USB-A and a 60W USB-C PD plug. Plus, there’s a DC jack for you to plug car chargers and other gear into as well. Plus, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil. Learn more in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $30 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Did you see that Anker recently launched the PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime portable power station? It features a unique rollable design that makes it easy for transporting this power station from place to place, which is ideal for those who go camping or to the beach often.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 features:

100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be charged for 0% to 80% with 4 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels within 4 hrs or only 4 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency and ensure quiet and peaceful charging. Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage. Power 94% home appliances with 1534Wh (1800W AC output power) and 7 outlets (3AC outlet, 1USB-A quick charge 3.0, 1USB-A, 1USB-C PD 60W, 1Car outlet).

