Anker launches PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime portable power station with new rollable design

Anker today is officially launching its latest and most capable portable power station to date. After first being revealed earlier in the fall, now all of the details have emerged on the new Anker PowerHouse 767 as the first units begin shipping out. Complete with the brand’s largest internal battery to date and a refreshed design to make it even more convenient for tagging along on tailgates and camping trips, we break down what’s new below the fold.

Anker PowerHouse 767 now available for purchase

Expanding its PowerHouse lineup with a new and verstile option, Anker today is finally shipping its new 767 Power Station. This model was first shown off at the same event that Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty earbuds were unveiled, and now it is finally shipping. But just what are you getting from the whopping $2,199 price tag?

The center of the new release has to be the form-factor, which takes a pretty radical step forward compared to the brand’s previously-released offerings. There’s still a rugged enclosure that keeps all of the battery tech inside protected, but now Anker elevates the PowerHouse 767 with a set of wheels and an extendable carrying handle. Effectively giving the power station the convenience of a suitcase, the new design lets you easily transport the hefty battery backup without lugging it around like some of the bulkier releases that have previously entered the Anker stable.

Now packed into that refreshed form-factor is also a suite of new charging tech that should let Anker’s new PowerHouse 767 handle pretty much every task you throw at it. The internal 2,048Wh battery can dish out 2400W of power in order to power gear at home during blackouts or out and about on trips away from the power grid.

With this being the most capable release from Anker in its PowerHouse lineup, the 767 power station also comes backed with 12 ways to refuel your accessories. There’s notably an RV port which arrives as a very first from Anker, as well as four full AC outlets and then a pair of car sockets. You’re also looking at some more smartphone-oriented ports, with three USB-C slots being joined by two USB-A ports, all of which come backed by Anker’s new GaNPrime tech. Rounding out the package, there’s also a built-in display and companion app connectivity to monitor power from your smartphone.

Now available for purchase, the new Anker PowerHouse 767 can be found at Amazon as well as direct from Anker’s online storefront. The power station itself enters at $2,199 in either case, but also comes in some added packages for those who need a more comprehensive power setup. This $3,099 bundle includes a pair of 200W solar panels for completely off-grid refuels, though there’s also an expansion battery set that brings the total power usage up to 4,096Wh with a $3,299 price tag.

