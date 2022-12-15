Nixplay smart Wi-Fi touchscreen picture frames up to 43% off, deals from $80

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering up to 43% off a range of Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frames. One standout here has the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame on sale for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 30% off the going rate, both matching the Amazon Black Friday price and the all-time low there, as well as being the best we can find. You’re looking at a 10.1-inch smart frame loaded with tech including Wi-Fi so anyone (you choose) in the family can load pictures straight into the living room over the companion apps or from the web. An auto sleep/wake sensor turns the display on and off as folks enter the room alongside a touch display and AI that will automatically rotate images right side up depending whether you have the frame in portrait or landscape orientation. The “free unlimited cloud storage” for photos is a particularly nice touch as well. Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll also find some of the larger 15-inch models on tap in today’s Amazon Nixplay holiday event alongside some even more affordable models starting from $80 shipped. While some listings have slipped past the holiday shipping window, many of them are still ready to go as of right now. But if you’re looking to land a digital memory display for your family or friends under the tree, you’ll want to jump in here as soon as possible.

Aluratek makes a relatively popular digital photo frame that’s selling for $40 shipped at Amazon right now. While this is a far more affordable solution, just keep in mind that it is also a much less high-tech one, not to mention being a smaller display.

But if you’re looking for one of the best portable photo frames that can also browse the web, watch movies, support digital drawing, stream music, and about 8 million other things, just grab Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. I have recently adopted one and it is a sight to behold with a gorgeous display and wonderful form-factor. Grab one now while they are starting from $500.

Nixplay Touch Screen Smart Picture Frame:

ENJOY FREE UNLIMITED CLOUD PHOTO STORAGE: America’s top selling digital frame trusted by over 2.5 million Nixplay customers. Make it easy for you and even easier for Grandma – with Nixplay you can send photos and video clips direct to your family’s living rooms, privately – wherever they are – via the Nixplay iOS or Android Mobile App, Desktop Web App and Email. Import your photos from Google Photos, Facebook, and Instagram.

NIXPLAY DESIGN: Our newest and best frame yet with NEW TOUCH SCREEN panel so Grandma can easily touch to heart all her favorite photos. Wall Mount or Tabletop, Portrait or Landscape our frames can be easily positioned anyway you want, and your content will automatically rotate. niX-SenseMe is our smart sensor that wakes the frame when you’re in the room and sleeps the frame when you’re not. Upon waking, your frame will display the most recently received photos/videos and will continue to do so even if frame gets disconnected from your WiFi.

