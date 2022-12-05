Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 has never sold for less with $99 discounts to new lows from $500

After an underwhelming Black Friday discount, a new all-time low is going live on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Right now, Amazon is stepping in to deliver the best prices ever starting at $499.99 shipped for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in several styles. That’s down from the usual $599 going rate and undercutting our Thanksgiving Week mention by $49. It’s also $19 under the previous all-time low and delivering $99 in savings. That same discount applies to the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, as well.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

Today’s new iPad Air 5 all-time low is setting the pace for the rest of the best discounts going live to start the week. You’ll of course find all of those notable offers up for grabs in our Apple guide, which details all-time lows on AirPods Pro 2 and so many other ways to save on Apple’s latest.

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

