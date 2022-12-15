Popular Philips Norelco cordless OneBlade Shaver drops to $25.50 with holiday shipping

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $25.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $38 for most of this year before it settled in the $30 range ahead of the November holidays, this is within $1.50 of both the Black Friday and Amazon all-time low for the lowest total we can find. One of the more popular options anywhere in its category, this listing is still shipping ahead of Christmas according to Amazon with three included click-on length combs. The dry/wet shaver is a rechargeable one with 45 minutes of cordless run time before it needs to get juiced back up. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more all-in-one solution, the Philips Norelco Multigroomer Trimmer Series 3000 ships with a 13-piece package that delivers head to toe shaving. It is now selling for under $18 Prime shipped at Amazon to save you even more and is another particularly popular option there. It includes a “steel trimmer, a steel precision trimmer, a nose and ear hair trimmer, 3 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, an accessory travel storage bag, and a cleaning brush.”

Elsewhere in personal care deals, Amazon is still running a series of sale events on smart Oral-B electric toothbrushes across a series of price ranges as well as Crest Whitestrips packages and more. The deals start from $26.50 shipped and you’ll want to jump in as soon as possible if you’re looking for delivery by Friday of next week. Everything is nearly organized for you right here.

Philips Norelco OneBlade features:

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming tool with technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles; One Blade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs

Shave any length: not as close as a traditional blade so your skin stays comfortable; Trim it down: 3 click on combs for a fast and even trim; Edge it up: dual sided blade for precise edging to line up your style

