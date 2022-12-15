WEN’s 13-inch 3-blade planer is perfect for woodworkers at $330 low (Reg. $381), more

Through next week, Woot is offering a number of woodworking tools and accessories priced from $9 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the WEN 13-inch 3-blade Planer for $329.99. Down from $381 at Amazon, today’s deal matches our Black Friday mention and all-time low that we’ve tracked. A planer is one of the more expensive tools to add to a workshop. Well, WEN’s model balances affordability and capability to deliver a 13-inch wide planer with three blades. The head moves up to six inches tall and there’s even a built-in depth gauge to see how much you’re taking off with each pass. Plus, with both infeed and outfeed tables in the package, you’ll be able to dial in this planer to help reduce snipe as much as possible. Keep reading for more.

Is $330 still a bit more than you’re looking to spend? Consider WEN’s 12.5-inch 2-blade thickness planer that can be picked up for $296 at Amazon. Coming in at $34 below today’s lead deal, you’re saving a few bucks and still getting a solid planer if you don’t already have one. It’s about half an inch narrower and there are only two knives, so it won’t be quite as good at planing harder materials. However, it’s a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget.

Did you see that SKIL’s 14A/2.5HP plunge and fixed base router combo kit is on sale right now? Down to $119, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a great tool to keep in your shop and it even features a digital LCD to configure its power and speed settings.

WEN 13-inch Thickness Planer features:

The powerful 15-amp motor provides up to 30,000 cuts per minute at a 26 feet per minute feed rate. Plane boards up to 13 inches wide and 6 inches thick with ease. The handy depth adjustment knob varies each pass to take off anywhere from 0 to 1/8 of an inch. The 2.5-inch and 4-inch dust ports remove chips and sawdust from the workpiece while the depth stop presets help prevent you from planing off too much material.

