AeroGarden’s regularly up to $165 Harvest Slim indoor garden drops to $60 for today only

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering some solid price drops on AeroGarden indoor growing stations with up to 64% in savings and shipping in time for Christmas. The standout deal here has the AeroGarden Harvest Slim down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $165 directly from AeroGarden where it is on sale for $90, it more typically sells for $123 at Amazon delivering over 50% in savings and the lowest we can find. Not only is this a unique gift idea, but it is also a great way to have homegrown veggies and herbs all year round. It ships with a 6-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint), it can support all six plants at once, soil-free, with little to no expertise needed. Follow the simple watering notifications and let the system do the work. Head below for more holiday AeroGarden deals.

You can browse through the rest of the AeroGarden Amazon holiday sale right here for additional colorways options as well as a solid price drop on the hardcore AeroGarden Farm 12XL. This model is $150 or more off the going rate at $400 to deliver a serious indoor growing station that can support just about all the veggies and herbs you’ll need all year.

But just remember, if the more capable models on sale today don’t work for you, the holiday pricing on the compact AeroGarden Sprout that supports three plants is still down at one of the best prices ever. Regularly $80, you can score one for $50 shipped right now and all of the details you need are in our previous deal coverage.

And if you’re looking to customize your crop, you’ll find a wide range of AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting at around $15 Prime shipped, from salsa sets and peppers to heirloom lettuce, and more.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim features:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple

EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights

LED GROW LIGHTS – High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

