Amazon Basics’ portable car vacuum has a 16.4-foot cord to clean everywhere for $19

Amazon is offering its offering its Amazon Basics Portable Car Vacuum for $19.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This portable vacuum is perfect for cleaning up both wet or dry messes in the car. It’s lightweight, only produces 75dB of noise, and plugs directly into your car’s 12V DC outlet. There’s a 16.4-foot power cord attached which allows you to reach most of the vehicle from a single plug. On top of that, you’ll find a stainless steel HEPA filter that can be removed, cleaned, and reused to help purify the air coming out of the vacuum. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save a few bucks, then instead, consider picking up the SAMDIYA Portable Car Vacuum for $14. Overall, this kit is very similar to the Amazon Basics option above though it does have some notable differences. The biggest and most noticeable is the overall build of the vacuum, as today’s lead deal is quite compact overall. However, you’ll get three filters here and much of the rest of the kit is basically the same, though AstroAI’s vacuum isn’t cordless.

Don’t forget that Amazon is currently offering up to $250 off smart iRobot vacuums/mops. The deals only last until midnight though so you’ll want to cash in on them today if there’s a discounted vacuum or mop that you want to pick up. Pricing starts at $299, and there are both budget-friendly and more premium models on sale, so be sure to check it out before the deals are gone.

Amazon Basics Portable Car Vacuum features:

Keep your car spotless on-the-go with the AmazonBasics Portable Lightweight Vacuum for cars. This compact device is perfect for storing in the garage or trunk for quick cleanups, liquid spills, or removing dirt and debris from the floors, console, and seats. A great choice for car detailing and other use, the vacuum offers convenience and reliability in one.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!