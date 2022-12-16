Amazon offers up to $250 off smart iRobot vacuums/mops from $299 for today only

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on robot vacuum and mop cleaning systems from its newly acquired iRobot brand. You can land the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a sizable 39% or $251 in savings, the second-best price we have tracked all year (it has only gone for less once), and the lowest we can find. Alongside enhanced battery life, this model ships with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that carries up to 60 days worth of debris alongside the ability to capture “99% of particles as small as .7 microns.” From there you’ll find a smart cleaning system that “learns your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want,” scheduling included. Neat row-by-row cleaning path join Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes for pet hair as well as support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Head below for more holiday iRobot deals.

You’ll also find the iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop as part of today’s sale. Regularly $500, this one is 40% off at $299 shipped for over $200 in savings to match the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon. Essentially featuring the same smart features as the model above, this one designed to leave your floors sparkling clean with Keep Out Zones, Smart Mapping, the ability to target specific areas within your rooms, and personalized schedules.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, or perhaps a hybrid model that can handle the vacuuming and mopping, check out the hangover Anker RoboVac holiday deals below:

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO features:

POWERFUL CLEANING—SCHEDULED AROUND YOUR LIFE – Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, the Roomba i4 plus EVO robot vacuum takes care of stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system

CLEAN BY ROOM, YOU’RE IN CONTROL – Roomba i4 plus EVO learns your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want—either on a set schedule or in the moment.

DON’T LIFT A FINGER FOR MONTHS – Now you can forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i4 plus EVO to empty itself into an enclosed bag that captures 99% of particles as small as .7 microns and holds up to 60 days of cleanings.

MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT – The Roomba i4 plus EVO takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligencce of iRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines.

