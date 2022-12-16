Save $70 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router at second-best $130, more from $10

As part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of ASUS Networking deals with offers starting from $10. Leading the way here has to be the ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this solid $70 price drop marks a return to the second-best offer we’ve tracked, coming within $6.50 of the all-time low. As ASUS puts it, this router is “built to win” with its dedicated gaming Ethernet port which will give priority internet traffic to whatever device is connected to ensure the lowest latency and most stable speed. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more ASUS networking deals.

More ASUS networking deals:

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home gear staying connected. We’re currently tracking 48 feet of Govee’s Wi-Fi Outdoor LED String Lights marked down to $20, a new all-time low price we’ve seen. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control the lights from the Govee app, Alexa, or even Assistant by changing the brightness or power state. Plus, you can program the lights to come on at dusk and turn off at dawn through the app, since they can be left out in the rain thanks to IP65 water-resistance.

ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Get the competitive edge with ROG Strix GS-AX3000, a WiFi 6 gaming router that gives you the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever. With ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 3000 Mbps, it’s ready for the most intense matches, and with fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects, it looks great too. If you take gaming seriously, you need the GS-AX3000!

