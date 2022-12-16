Govee’s outdoor Wi-Fi string LED light kit falls to new all-time low at 50% off, now $20

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 48-foot Wi-Fi Outdoor LED String Light Kit for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $40 at Amazon, these lights just fell to $25 on Cyber Monday and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in a full 50% off. This light is perfect for adding extra ambiance to your outdoor space with a total of 15 dimmable bulbs that span 48 feet. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control the lights from the Govee app, Alexa, or even Assistant by changing the brightness or power state. Plus, you can program the lights to come on at dusk and turn off at dawn through the app, since they can be left out in the rain thanks to IP65 water-resistance. Keep reading for more.

You can pick up this 60-pack of S hooks with clips to hang your new string light for $8 at Amazon. These are great for hanging from twine, which can be picked up for $5 on Amazon. Pairing the S hooks with twine is a great way to suspend the lights above your patio as it allows for a variety of mounting options.

Don’t forget that Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED wall light kit is on sale for an all-time low of $50 right now. It’s perfect for setting the mood this holiday season and normally goes for $80 at Amazon. Plus, it’ll tie into the same Govee app that will control the patio lights above as well, making it a seamless addition to your smart home setup.

Govee Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light Kit features:

With the Govee Home app, you can control your Smart Outdoor String Lights anytime, anywhere with Wi-Fi availability. Christmas Smart outdoor string lights work with Alexa and google assistant for a hands-free method of control. Power lights on/off, adjust brightness or change colors using simple voice commands. Govee Home app offers an easy way to manage your govee Christmas outdoor lights with no distance limit. Conveniently control brightness, set the scene modes and create timers with one tap.

