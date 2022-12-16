New all-time low drops August’s latest HomeKit smart lock down to $140 (Reg. $230), more

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a new all-time low and quite the holiday-worthy price at $90 off. This is well below our previous mention from over Black Friday, with today’s offer beating that by an extra $19. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

If you don’t need HomeKit support, the original August Smart Lock with Connect Bridge is worth a look for a more affordable package. Also on sale at Amazon right now through the end of the day, this bundle drops to $108.99 in two styles to outfit your front door with smart home control. So while it may ditch Siri, this smart lock will work with Alexa and Google Assistant at $40 off its usual $149 going rate to mark the best price of the year.

But for those who are shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the best options out there. In my annual gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

