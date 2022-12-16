Add some Funko POP! figures, keychains, and pins to your collection starting from $2.50 today

As part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is currently offering a selection of Funko POP! figures, keychains, and pins with offers starting from $2.50. If you’ve been trying to find the perfect gift for those movie lovers in your life, a Funko POP! figure may be just the thing, especially if they like collectibles. You’ll find a wide variety of figures and pins in this sale ranging from figures featuring Star Wars characters all the way to Artist Series figures with unique colors and design patterns. As part of this sale, you can save on either fully-fledged POP! figurines, tiny keychain versions, or even 2D pins for your backpack. Make sure you read below the fold to check out a sample of what’s available here.

Funko POP! deals:

If you’re looking to pick up some figures for your own collection, make sure they stay safe with August’s 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Now marked down to $140, the new all-time low price, August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant.

Funko POP! Figure features:

Funko is one of the creators and innovators of licensed pop culture products to a diverse range of consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes highly collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories. Our aim is to provide consumers tangible ways to take their fandom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!