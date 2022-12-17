Furbo’s 360-degree pet camera lets you toss treats and more at low of $147 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Furbo’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest 2022 model 360 Dog Camera for $147 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $210 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a handful of times before. Furbo is perfect for keeping an eye on your pet from afar as well as giving them treats for fun. The 1080p camera delivers full 2-way audio and color night vision in real time so you can seamlessly hear and speak to family members and pets at home. Plus, the treat tossing is fully adjustable so you can choose the treat size according to your dog’s needs. There’s also real-time smart alerts which can let you know when the dog barks and sends you a push notification. Keep reading for more.

You could, of course, pick up a Petcube instead. Sure it doesn’t have the ability to toss a treat or rotate 360-degrees, but at the same time, it’s just $30. That’s $117 below today’s lead deal, and you’ll still have the ability to keep an eye on your pets from afar.

Another option would be to pick up Wyze Cam V3, which monitors your home with 1080p color night vision. It’s perfect to keep an eye on your last-minute package deliveries, and right now is on sale for $30 at Amazon. This $6 discount is a pretty notable one, and hasn’t been beat by many other sales, making now a great time to pick it up.

Furbo 360 Dog Camera features:

FULL HD CAMERA WITH 360° ROTATING VIEW – The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots.

REALTIME 2-WAY AUDIO & COLOR NIGHT VISION – Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

