Wyze Cam V3 monitors those last-minute package deliveries at $30 Amazon low (Reg. $36)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for $29.98 shipped. Down from $36, this is marking a return to the holiday pricing in order to arrive at the best discount we’ve seen at Amazon. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

In order to take advantage of the continuous recording features noted above, you’ll need a microSD card. That’s why we recommend using some of your savings towards this popular 32GB SanDisk offering that arrives with enough room to keep days of footage at a time. In conjunction with the cloud storage, this is a great way to tailor the footage backlog to your liking.

This morning saw a pair of notable discounts go live on the HomeKit front thanks to Eve’s latest cameras starting from $120. But if you’re shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the best options out there. In my annual gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

