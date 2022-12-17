WORX 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower falls to new low at $261 (Reg. $410+)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of WORX power tools, snow removal gear, and more on sale. Our top pick is is the 40V 20-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $261.20 shipped with the final discount reflecting at checkout. Normally $410 to $439 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 36% or more off. Ready to deliver seamless driveway cleaning to your arsenel, this snow blower features a 20-inch wide cutting path and can throw snow up to 20 feet in any direction that you choose. There’s no gas or oil required, which cuts down on the noise generated, as well as the pollution produced. The handle collapses, you’ll find dual LED headlights, and it uses the same battery as your other WORX gear, making it quite a versatile machine. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Thrower on Amazon. While it’s not battery-powered like today’s lead deal, it offers 1-inch extra in its cleaning path, which can add up over time. The other benefit here is the price, as it’s just $159 right now. The main thing to keep in mind is that this requires an extension cord to work, so that could make it a bit more cumbersome to use.

Stay warm when you’re working outside with Marmot’s latest extra 30% off sale. There, you’ll find jackets, vests, pullovers, and much more priced from $6. Then, swing by our green deals guide for other great discounts on energy-saving gas-free products to outfit your home with.

WORX Snow Blower features:

Depending on who you ask, winter is great (kids and snowmobilers), or it’s the worst (the rest of us). The WORX 20” – 40V Snow Thrower makes a difficult chore easier on those of us who get grumbly when we need to blow out the driveway. It’s lighter and easier to use than traditional gas blowers, yet has enough power to clear out a 20” wide path of snow with each pass, that’s 10” deep, and blow it 20 feet away. Its single-stage rotary auger is more reliable and lasts longer because it’s just one piece, and the brushless high-efficiency motor wastes less energy, which extends the life of the blower while improving performance.

