DEWALT’s 4-tool 20V MAX Combo Kit falls $50 in return to 2022 low of $399, more from $9

Today only, as part of Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of DEWALT tools and accessories with deals starting from $9. Leading the way here is the 4-tool DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit for $399 shipped. Normally going for $449, this solid $50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2022. Included within this bundle are a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, and an LED work light. All of these are essential tools for any shop or home with every tool here using the same 20V battery, which is included here with a charger. The circular saw here can cut up to 1-5/8-inches deep which is perfect for 2x4s and the LED light will provide 110 lumens right where you need it. Be sure to keep reading below for more DEWALT tool and accessory deals.

More DEWALT deals:

Be sure to swing by our tools hub for more deals like these DEWALT options above. We’re also tracking a number of woodworking tool and accessory deals over at Woot starting from $9. Leading the way there is the WEN 13-inch 3-blade Planer marked down to $330, the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The head moves up to six inches tall and there’s even a built-in depth gauge to see how much you’re taking off with each pass. Plus, with both infeed and outfeed tables in the package, you’ll be able to dial in this planer to help reduce snipe as much as possible.

DEWALT Tool Kit features:

This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless tools combo kit includes one 20V MAX* drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, two 20V MAX* 2ah lithium ion batteries, charger, and a tool bag. The DCD780 drill/driver as a part of DEWALT cordless tools is designed to be compact and lightweight for tight spaces. The DCF885 impact driver has a 2-speed transmition with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. The DCS393 circular saw has a high strength steel shoe for long-term cut accuracy and durability. The DCL040 work light comes with a convienent hook for hands-free use in dimly lit work spaces.

