Ember temperature control Smart Mug 2 back to holiday pricing for today only at $90 (Reg. $130+)

The Ember temperature control smart mugs make for great gifts and are some of the most elegant intelligent hot beverage vessels of their kind otherwise. We are now tracking the 10-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 down at $89.95 shipped via both Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $130, this is $10 under the most readily available Black Friday deal, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find the 14-ounce model down at $99.95 shipped at Best Buy and Amazon. The Smart Mug 2 connects with the companion iOS/Android app to give users direct temperature control of their beverage, the ability to customize the onboard LED color, and more. The mug carries 80 minutes of battery life while the included charging coaster keeps it juiced up all day long. Head below for more details and additional Ember deals.

While Amazon’s shipping times on the Ember Mugs are starting to slip beyond Christmas in most cases, many of the Best Buy deals we are tracking today have the potential to arrive before hand. Browse through all of those options right here and remember, all of these price drops will be no more come tomorrow morning.

If the smart mug isn’t working for you, you’ll find plenty more intelligent and connected gear for around the house right here. From lighting and home security to Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor, you’ll even find new all-time lows still live on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Assistant from $20. You can get a closer look and more details on these smart heads-up displays in our deal coverage right here.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Extended battery life on your temperature control mug keeps your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 120°F – 145°F). Ember smart mug allows you to control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember app to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.

