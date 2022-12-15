Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor supports your Echo gear at the second-best price of $56

Amazon is now offering its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have seen outside of a couple holiday offers at $6 less. After releasing in late 2021, it has only gone on sale a handful of times as well. A great companion for households loaded with Amazon Echo speakers and/or smart displays, it will leverage air quality analytics to engage Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, fans, and more. Alongside delivering real-time updates on your air quality, it is designed to measure particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to optimize other smart gear in your setup and stay up to date on the air you and your family is breathing everyday. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the air quality monitoring action, Amazon launched a new sale event featuring a slew of its even more affordable smart home gear earlier this week. Starting from $14.50 Prime shipped, you’ll find a host of Amazon Basics power strips, switches, outdoor plugs, outlets, and more. Everything is organized for you in our roundup.

Then go swing by our smart home hub for even more intelligent gear to upgrade your living space this holiday season. Alongside new all-time lows on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Assistant, another highlight is the latest Amazon Philips Hue sale featuring an extra 15% in savings on a range of smart lighting including color, dimmable, and Edison-style filament bulbs. Dive in right here for more details.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

