Holy Stone’s 1080p FPV drone is a great way to get started flying at $80 on Amazon (20% off)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its F181W 1080p FPV Drone for $79.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This drone has a built-in 1080p camera which packs a 120-degree field-of-view so you can capture the skies like never before. It’s easy-to-use and has features like auto-hovering, one-key operation, and three different speed modes. The battery supports up to 20 minutes of flight per charge, which might not sound like a long time, but it’s actually quite a while to be in the air. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this spare battery from Holy Stone. It’s just $20 at Amazon and will deliver another 20 minutes of flight, allowing you to stay airborne for 40 minutes before it’s time to head back in.

Don’t forget to check out this deal we found on GoPro’s HERO10 Black accessory bundle that’s on sale today. Currently marked down 30%, it’s discounted to its second-best price yet of $350. Delivering a 23MP sensor with 5.3K recording and an accessory bundle, you’ll find that everything you need to get started is included here, making now a great time to pick up the latest GoPro to capture holiday memories.

Holy Stone F181W 1080p FPV Drone features:

Design a flight path on the App page and the drone will fly along the path you set. Control the camera by Gestures. Paper–Video & Scissor–Photo Easy to take the drone out or put it aside when you don’t need it with the original carrying case. Equipped with the newest 1080P 120° Wide-angle HD Wifi Camera, which allows you to take high-res pictures & video during flight. The modular battery is easy to charge and replace. It is also safer to charge it.

