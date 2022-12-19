Huk Flash Sale takes 25% off fleece and outerwear from $41, today only

Ali Smith -
Fashionhuk
25% off from $41

Today only, Huk is currently taking 25% off fleece and outerwear with promo code OUT25 at checkout. Huk is currently offering free two-day shipping on orders of $300 or more. A standout from this sale is the Waypoint Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $110. This fleece pullover is available in three color options and is a great layering piece for winter weather. The material can also easily be washed and it’s infused with stretch, which is nice for sports as well. Plus, it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

