KEEN End of Year Savings Event takes 40% off boots, sneakers, sandals, more

KEEN End of Year Savings Event takes 40% off boots, sandals, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Basin Ridge Waterproof Boots that are marked down to $75 and originally sold for $150. This style features a breathable mesh to help keep you comfortable and the entire exterior is waterproof. These boots would make a great option for holiday gifting for the outdoorsman. It has specific grooves to promote traction and a cushioned insole for added support. Be sure to find even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Basin Ridge Waterproof Boots $75 (Orig. $150)
- Targhee Slip-On Hiking Shoes $81 (Orig. $135)
- NXIS EVO Waterproof Boots $114 (Orig. $190)
- Steens Leather Hiking Shoes $84 (Orig. $140)
- Targhee Winter Chelsea Boots $93 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terradora II Wintry Waterproof Boots $55 (Orig. $180)
- Basin Ridge Waterproof Boots $75 (Orig. $150)
- Terradora II Leather Waterproof Boots $108 (Orig. $180)
- Mosey Chelsea Leather Boots $87 (Orig. $145)
- Nxis Evo Mid Hiking Shoes $114 (Orig. $190)
- …and even more deals…
