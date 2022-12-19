This 4-port USB 3.0 hub is perfect for getting things done on-the-go at 36% off, now $9

Vention Official Store (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $8.90 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 207HYNS3 at checkout Down from $14, this 36% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 4-port USB 3.0 hub is perfect for expanding your I/O when on-the-go or at home. It’ll convert a single USB 3.0 (or 2.0/1.0) port into four, delivering up to 5Gb/s transfer rates. There’s no external power required for it to function and the entire hub is portable, compact, and has a built-in cable to make it easier to use on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

Pick up this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters to plug today’s lead deal into your MacBook, iPad, or other USB-C device. It’s just $6 for two, which makes the dongles $3 each. They’ll pass through up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds, which is what you’ll find today’s lead deal caps out at.

Speaking of working on-the-go, you’ll find that Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great way to work from anywhere. Down to a new all-time low of $600, you’ll find that the Surface Laptop Go 2 features Microsoft’s PixelSense display, has up to 13.5 hours of usage per charge, and even has a fingerprint sensor for logging into the computer.

Vention USB-A Hub features:

VENTION USB hub turns one USB port into four, including support for USB Flash drive, Mouse, Keyboard, Printer, or any other USB Peripherals. And it’s backward compatible with your older USB 2.0 / 1.0 devices. (USB 3.0 hub charging supported!) This USB hub splitter 3.0 syncs data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps, which is more than 10 times faster than USB 2.0, fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds. This USB port hub has a built-in high-performance chip to keep your devices and data safe, and supports hot swapping. No need for installation of any software, drivers, plug and play. Please offer extra power supply via the micro usb port of USB adapter when the power-hungry devices are connected. (Avoid connecting power adapter that exceed 5V/2A)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!