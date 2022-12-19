Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 with 13.5 hours of battery life hits new low at $600

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB in Platinum for $599.99 shipped. Down from a $800 list price and $650 going rate for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 12.4-inch PixelSense display, and up to 13.5 hours of battery use on a single charge, this laptop is perfect for portable on-the-go working. There’s an HD camera and built-in Studio Mics for taking video calls away from the desk, and it packs Windows 11 alongside an 11th Generation i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. On top of that, the power button has a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re going to be traveling with the Surface Laptop Go 2, then pick up this tempered glass screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches. It’s under $17 on Amazon, which is pretty affordable all things considered. Tempered glass will help keep your screen from scratching, but in certain scenarios, it can also assist in keeping the display from cracking as it can take the blow before the impact reaches the actual panel.

Do you need to game on-the-go? Well, consider picking up the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that’s on sale for $680 right now. It’s down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and comes with an i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to drive the 1080p 144Hz display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features:

Sleek and light with performance you can count on. A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4″ PixelSense™ touchscreen1 and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences,[2] long battery life,[3] and a performance boost for the things you love to do. With 11th Gen Intel® speed for day-to-day apps, streaming, and casual gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!