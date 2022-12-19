Weber 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill in four iconic ’50s styles sees first sale to $389

Amazon is offering the Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-inch Kettle Grill in all colors for $389 shipped. Down from $439, this $50 discount marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked all-time, marking a new all-time low. This Weber kettle grill is perfect for outdoor cookouts that you’ll have once the weather starts warming up…or right now if you live in the south. There are multiple colorways here, including Diner Green, Hollywood Grey, Rock N Roll Blue, and my personal favorite, Hot Rod Yellow. All of the colors are inspired by iconic ’50s designs. Every kettle includes a retro-themed, limited-edition metal sign and bottle opener and there are bowl vents that deliver precise temperature control, making this the perfect addition to your smoking and slow-cooking setup. Though, it’ll also rip at high temperatures for searing if that’s more your style. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $40. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs. Plus, with four probes, you can monitor multiple parts of the cook or cabin at the same time.

Make meals indoors with the Instant 800W Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker that’s on sale for $70 right now. This marks a return to the Black Friday price at 30% off, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great deals to outfit your indoor or outdoor cooking setup.

Weber 70th Anniversary Kettle features:

Rock N Roll Blue exterior hearkens the style of ‘50s rock stars

Store your tools in the utility tray, last featured 1950s kettles

Features a stylish ‘50s hood ornament-inspired lid thermometer

Wood-like nylon handles resemble those on ‘80s and ‘90s kettles

White-walled wheels commemorate the kettle era, 1952-2022

An embossed damper handle commemorates the kettle’s 70th anniversary.

Specially designed bowl vents allow for precise temperature control, perfect for smoking or low and slow cooking.

Each kettle comes with a limited-edition, retro-themed metal sign and bottle opener.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!