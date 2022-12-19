Instant’s 800W Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker returns to Black Friday price at $70 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $69.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the latest model that was redesigned and released in late 2021. Today’s deal is 30% off the going rate, matching the Black Friday price we tracked at Amazon this year, and the best we can find right now. It provides 800-watts of cooking power to a water bath near you at $30 under the current price of the popular and most affordable Anova model. Features include a tilted LED display, digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator, a cooking vessel quick clamp, a “lightweight” stainless steel build, and the non-slip rubber-coated handle. Head below for more details.

If you’re also looking for a container for your sous vide cooking, the EVERIE models are relatively popular and affordable. While they include the proper lid, these Rubbermaid containers are even less expensive and popular among Amazon customers, not to mention coming in handy for a plethora of other tasks. 

Then be sure to swing by our home goods hub for additional price drops on cooking and kitchen gear including the still live Vitamix holiday sale. You’re looking at up to $100 off a range of the brand’s pro-grade blending systems and immersion options with everything organized for you on this page. Just be sure to jump in now before shipping times begin to slip. 

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker features:

  • CREATE RESTAURANT-QUALITY DISHES: Precision-controlled sous vide immersion cooking delivers perfect results every time
  • EVEN COOKING: Circulates heated water uniformly, with no hot or cold spots
  • EASY TO READ: The tilted LED display and digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator is easy to read from across the room
  • QUICK CLAMP: Easily clamp the Accu Slim Sous to a cooking vessel with one hand
  • PEACE OF MIND: Entire unit is waterproof to prevent damage in case of accidental immersion
  • FAST HEATING: Powerful heating element quickly brings water to the desired target temperature
  • EASY TO HANDLE: Made from lightweight stainless steel with a non-slip rubber-coated handle

