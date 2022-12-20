ASUS VivoBook 16X laptop with Ryzen 5 and 512GB SSD hits new low at $500 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook 16X Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $499.99 shipped. Down from $700, this $200 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop is perfect for replacing your aging computer. While it might not be the most powerful system in the world, the Ryzen 5 and Vega 7 graphics are surely enough to handle most day to day tasks. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage to round things out. The 16-inch QXUGA 1920×1200 16:10 display is great for consuming content, and you’ll find Windows 11 pre-installed and a fingerprint sensor to unlock the computer without entering your password. Keep reading for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $30 once you clip the on-page coupon. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Those who need more power will want to consider picking up Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop that’s on sale for an all-time low of $1,800. Delivering much more power than today’s lead deal, you’ll find the Blade 14 is currently $800 off, making now one of the best times yet to pick it up.

ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop features:

Make your world shine with ASUS Vivobook 16X, the feature-packed laptop with a brilliant display. Vivobook 16X makes it easy to get things done, anywhere: everything about it has been improved, from its powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 mobile processor to its 180° lay-flat hinge, modern colors and sleek geometric design. Make a bright new start today with Vivobook 16X! ASUS VivoBook 16X laptop comes with 16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio display. It comes with extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

