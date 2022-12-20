Save $800 on Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop at all-time low of $1,800

Amazon is now offering the Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,799.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,600, this solid $800 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop, beating the previous mention by $400. Running a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 165Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports with charging handled over one Type-C, and two USB-A ports. Be sure to check out our coverage of the RTX 3080 Ti model to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $753 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the Razer option above. The screen is slightly larger at 15.6-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Having a secondary monitor can greatly improve your multi-tasking efforts and we’re currently tracking one that is perfect for gaming as well. You can grab the Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G70B 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for $650, the lowest price we’ve tracked and only the second discount to date. Samsung’s IPS panel comes with a 178-degree viewing angle and 4K resolution. It’s compatible with DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience, and boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey G70B is also compatible with the latest consoles thanks to HDMI 2.1 support.

Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

The most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 14 combines the latest AMD️ Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics, and DDR5 4800MHz memory to bring you the ultimate 14” gaming laptop for uncompromising performance and portability.

