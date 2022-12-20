DJI’s regularly $519 Action 2 Dual-Screen Camera Combo falls 56% to all-time low of $229

Looking to upgrade your action camera for the new year’s adventures? Amazon is now offering the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for $229 shipped. Normally going for $519, this 56% discount, or solid $290 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this combo with today’s deal matched over at Adorama and includes the magnetic protective case free. Do note that this camera will not arrive in time for Christmas. The Action 2 camera is one of DJI’s latest and sports a 12MP sensor capable of shooting 4K/120FPS video with a 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. This combo also includes a secondary screen module so you can see what you’re recording when the camera is aimed at you while also providing an additional 160 minutes of battery life. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

With the substantial $290 in savings you get above, you can spend a fraction of it on the Action 2 Power Module at just $75. The camera module itself only comes with internal storage, but both this power and the included screen module above add microSD expansion. Here you get an additional 180 minutes of battery life when it is attached to the camera while remaining hot-swappable so you can toss on the screen module if you want to check the shot. Do note that neither of these modules are waterproof even though the camera itself is. If you want to use these underwater, you’ll need to pick up the Waterproof Case for $35, which still leaves you with massive savings left over.

If you’d rather stick with the GoPro series, we’re also tracking the HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle marked down to its second-best price of $350 which is within $20 of the all-time low. Here you will get the HERO 10 Black action camera, which features a 23MP sensor capable of capturing 5.3K video, and the GP2 SOC. The accessory bundle will net you a total of two batteries to keep on recording while traveling alongside the Shorty mini extension pole and grip, a magnetic swivel clip, and even a camera case to keep your gear safe while out and about.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!