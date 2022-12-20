Eddie Bauer’s Wi-Fi smart heated throw blanket works with Alexa and Assistant at $24

Amazon is offering the Eddie Bauer Wi-Fi Electric Heated Throw Blanket for $24.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $80 list price and average of $50 going rate in the past few months, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This is the heated blanket of the 21st century, delivering Wi-Fi connectivity and smart control to your warm and fuzzy relaxation corner. Simply plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’ll be ready to go. With voice commands or through the app, you’ll be able to turn on and preheat this blanket so it’s warm and ready for you to get under. Made of 100% polyester-brushed microplush, it’s machine washable and measures 50×60 inches. So, if you’re ready to have Alexa turn on the heated blanket to stay warm this winter, then this is the perfect option. Keep reading for more.

Really, this isn’t just among the most affordable smart heated blankets. It’s one of the lowest-cost heated blankets on Amazon, period. While you can get a traditional blanket for less, it won’t heat up to keep you warmer, and will instead use your body heat, which might or might not keep you warm enough.

Are you more of an outdoors person? Well, pick up Farenheit’s smokeless fire pit to stay warm on the patio while it’s on sale for $80 right now. This discount ends at midnight so you’ll want to cash in on the $120 in savings before the price goes back up. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find other ways to save on staying warm this winter.

Eddie Bauer Wi-Fi Electric Heated Throw Blanket features:

Leave analog behind and stay cozy without having to get up in the cold. Simply use your voice with your smart device or your phone app to control your wi-fi-only throw blanket. Press the on/off power button until the light turns blue to turn on and control the heat settings with your smart device or phone. No manual controller. OPERATES ON 2.4GHZ BAND ONLY

Made from ultra-soft 100% polyester brushed microplush for an incredibly cozy feel

This plush reversible sherpa lined throw will keep you warm year round. Control your heat settings through the app or via Alexa voice commands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!